Threshold (T) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $231.91 million and $9.63 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.19 or 1.00064448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02385149 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $9,124,686.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.