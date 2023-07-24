TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.08

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 8277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $997.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.