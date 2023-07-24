TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.08

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 8277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $997.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.
Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
