Tobam Acquires 27,980 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tobam grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.29% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,409,000 after purchasing an additional 974,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after purchasing an additional 416,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 296,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 123,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

