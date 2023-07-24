Tobam Buys 26,986 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 161.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

McKesson stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $326.19 and a 52-week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.