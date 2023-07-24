Tobam Buys 45,007 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.19% of Cboe Global Markets worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.49. 418,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.