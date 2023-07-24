Tobam Grows Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,639 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for about 2.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,567.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 161,777 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,530.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $249.96. 136,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,796.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,374 shares of company stock valued at $12,068,999 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.