Tobam Has $22.79 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,972 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.70. 186,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.