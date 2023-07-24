Tobam Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8,884.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,962 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,845.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after buying an additional 690,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.88. 281,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

