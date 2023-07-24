Tobam Has $43.57 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,125,688. The company has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.