Tobam Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. York GP Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $71,894,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TPL traded up $19.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,488.51. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,624.48. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 in a report on Monday.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

