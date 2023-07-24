Tobam Purchases 19,062 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tobam raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 87,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 11,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.44. 290,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

