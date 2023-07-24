Tobam Purchases 562,074 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,074 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,016,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,032,789. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Articles

