tomiNet (TOMI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $240.00 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $240.00 million and approximately $23.65 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00012177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.6113682 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,470,459.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

