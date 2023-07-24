Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.43), reports. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $60.40. 16,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMP. StockNews.com started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.