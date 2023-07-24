Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.43), reports. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.96%.
Tompkins Financial Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $60.40. 16,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
