Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.25

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 717160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,205,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after buying an additional 482,050 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $13,698,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.