TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $103,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,724,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 422,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,960 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.05. 234,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.