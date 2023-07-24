TransUnion (TRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. TransUnion has set its Q2 guidance at $0.81-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.49-$3.62 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TransUnion by 95.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.