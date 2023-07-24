Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure makes up 0.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.27. 40,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

