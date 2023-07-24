TRON Price Tops $0.0809 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $232.09 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002116 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,687,672,859 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

