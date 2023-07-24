True Capital Management Acquires 103 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

True Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

