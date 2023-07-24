True Capital Management Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

True Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.6% of True Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. True Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

WMT stock opened at $158.39 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.94. The firm has a market cap of $426.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

