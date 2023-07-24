True Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

True Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

