True Capital Management Invests $248,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $255.90 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $265.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

