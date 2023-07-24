True Capital Management Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.5 %

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,650,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,217,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,523. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $60.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

