True Capital Management Purchases 10,664 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

True Capital Management raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 142.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.6% of True Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. True Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $810.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

