True Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

True Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. True Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,749,000 after acquiring an additional 625,187 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after acquiring an additional 76,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,083,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,039,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after buying an additional 169,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $160.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.