True Capital Management Sells 199 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

True Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.