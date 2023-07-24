Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852,575 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 3.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $300,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.96. 1,800,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.12.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

