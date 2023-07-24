TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.43.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.