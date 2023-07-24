U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.58.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

