UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.41

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 71061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
UniCredit Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.
