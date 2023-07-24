Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00020411 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $72.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00309575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 155.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.06140537 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 746 active market(s) with $80,941,823.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

