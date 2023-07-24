Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 308.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of UHT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,847. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

