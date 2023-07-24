University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Purchases 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1,475.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.

NYSE DE traded up $6.31 on Monday, reaching $443.24. The company had a trading volume of 481,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.06 and its 200-day moving average is $399.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $311.91 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

