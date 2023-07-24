VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 139,700 shares.The stock last traded at $81.24 and had previously closed at $82.67.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REMX. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

