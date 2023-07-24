Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

