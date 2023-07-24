Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.31. The stock had a trading volume of 235,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,838. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

