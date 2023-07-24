Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.37

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.37 and last traded at $107.36, with a volume of 8127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

