Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $205.49. The company had a trading volume of 86,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,323. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.61 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

