Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,341 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

