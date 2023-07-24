Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

