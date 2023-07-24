Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $225.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

