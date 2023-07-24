Vawter Financial Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VB traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $205.99. The stock had a trading volume of 179,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,896. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.77. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

