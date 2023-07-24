Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 605,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,308. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $163.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

