Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $109,877,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ventas by 1,012.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.