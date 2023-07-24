Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $44.10 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Verasity has a market cap of $44.10 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

