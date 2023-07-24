Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Reaches $9.98 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Verge has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $80.40 million and $9.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,142.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00304396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.00812886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00553183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00061787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00121826 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,489,338 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

