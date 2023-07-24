Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.66. 394,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 512,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Veritex Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. CWM LLC increased its position in Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

