Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,375,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,683,297. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.