Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Viasat Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

