Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Viasat Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.